Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has managed to entertain the viewers with its high voltage drama-packed episodes. Unlike the last season, the fourth edition has not been able to create magic in terms of TRPs. Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular reality show which enjoys a significant fan following is creating a lot of buzz these days due to its finale. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale is all set take place on December 20. Can’t wait to watch who will take the trophy to home.

It’s time for another eviction inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house. The nominated contestants for this week are-Abhijeet, Akhil, Avinash, Harika and Monal. If reports are to go anything by, Akhil and Abhijeet are believed to have entered in a safe zone with a majority of votes. While Harika, Avinash and Monal are in the danger zone, as per the sources.

The social media strongly suggests Monal might leave the house this weekend as she bagged few votes compared to other contestants. This is not the first time, Monal has bagged the least votes, earlier also she got fewer votes but makers have saved her from every elimination to spice things up in the house. But, now, it’s time for show makers to show an exit door to her. It is left to see whether Nagarjuna will show an exit door to Monal or not this Sunday. Stay tuned to this space for more Bigg Boss updates.