Check Out Bigg Boss Kannada 8th Week Elimination Safe And Danger Zone Contestants

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has managed to entertain the viewers with their performance. The buzz on social media suggests that the eighth season has not been able to create magic in terms of TRPs. Bigg Boss Kannada is one of age most popular reality show which enjoys a huge fan following is creating a lot of buzz.

The nominated contestants for this week elimination are Manju, Divya Suresh, Prashanth, Vaishnavi, Raghu and Rajeev. According to our trusted sources, Rajeev, Manju and Divya Suresh are safe zone as they have bagged maximum votes to escape this week's elimination. Vaishnav, Prashanth and Raghu are in the danger zone and one among three could get evicted this week. Reports are doing the rounds that Prashanth might say goodbye to the show this weekend.

If you haven’t heard the news that Kichcha Sudeep is going to skip even this weekend episode as he is unwell. Who do you think will get eliminated this weekend. Do let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.