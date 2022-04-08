Check Out: Akhil Akkineni's Look in Agent

Young and promising hero Akhil Akkineni and stylish maker Surender Reddy’s highly-anticipated action-thriller Agent, produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, is progressing at a brisk pace with its shoot.

Team Agent wishes Akhil on his birthday with a brand-new poster. As per the requirements of the character, Akhil underwent a complete makeover. Akhil Plays an action-packed role and Agent features a whole new side of him.

In the poster, Akhil goes shirtless and flaunts his hulky figure. All his hard work for the character is seemingly noticeable here. Akhil shows his attitude and oozes swag, as he smokes a cigarette. He sports long hair and a thick beard, which augment the rockiness of the overall look. It is a perfect birthday poster, we must say.

Malayalam megastar Mammootty is playing a mighty role in the film, it is currently being shot in Hyderabad. Newbie Sakshi Vaidya is playing the leading lady opposite Akhil in the film, billed to be a spy thriller. Vakkantham Vamsi has provided the story for the film.

Sensational composer Hip Hop Thamizha scores the music, while Rasool Ellore cranks the camera. National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor, while Avinash Kolla is the art director. Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the film.

Agent will be released in theatres worldwide on August 12th.

Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Sakshi Vaidya, Mammootty

Director: Surender Reddy

Producer: Ramabrahmam Sunkara

Co-Producers: Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy

Executive Producer: Kishore Garikipati

Banners: AK Entertainments, Surender 2 Cinema

Story: Vakkantham Vamsi

Music Director: Hip Hop Thamizha

DOP: Rasool Ellore

Editor: Naveen Nooli

Art Director: Avinash Kolla

Stunts: Stuns Shiva

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar