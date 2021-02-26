Check Movie First Day Collections: Nithiin Film Gets Good Box Office Opening

Director Chandrasekhar Yeleti’s CHECK features Nithiin and Rakul Preet in the lead roles. The film which released in theatres yesterday is getting positive response from celebrities and public alike. Nithiin’s CHECK has become another blockbuster hit of this month after Allari Naresh’s Naandhi and Vaishnav Tej’s Uppena.

Nithiin and Priya Prakash Varrier’s crackling chemistry, Rakul Preet and Sai Chand’s performance are major highlights of the film. Most of the tickets are getting sold out compared to yesterday owing to positive word of mouth. According to sources, the film has managed to collect Rs 6.8 cr at the box office. There are just estimated figure and the film collection could be more than this. We shall update area-wise collections shortly.

In most of the movie, Nithiin will be in prison as he gets wrongly convicted. The other prisoners harass him but Sai Chand will teach him the chess game. He also makes Nithiin to compete for nation and intentional level as he’s blessed with rare talent. The film is on its way to become a blockbuster hit at the box office as well as in Nithiin's career.