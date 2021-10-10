ChaySam Divorce: Siddhartha Reaction To Cheaters Tweet!

ChaySam Divorce: South Indian hero, Siddhartha reacted over his cheaters never prosper tweet in an interview. He said that every day he tweets on something or other and added that his tweet is not related to anyone else. He said that "I have been tweeting for 12 years now. One day, if I say that stray dogs are barking outside my house and if people come and ask me, ‘Are you calling me a dog?’, what can I do? I am talking about actual dogs.”

He was also asked whether his cheater's tweet related to Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's split, then he said that, "Please, I only talk about my life. There is no relation to anything else. If you are associating it with something that it has no relation to, that’s your problem."

When Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have announced their separation post, Siddharth posted a tweet on his Twitter. His tweet reads, "If every cheater in the world randomly comes and asks me if this tweet is about them, what should I do?"

On October 2nd, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have announced their separation news through their respective social media handles. After that many rumours related to their split came into the picture. Recently, Samantha reacted to the rumours and said that "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist, and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, to break me.”

