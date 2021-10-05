Chay Sam Divorce Reason Preetham Jukalker Insta Post 'Hug You Like There Is No Tomorrow'?

Tollywood stars Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce news shook not only the entire film industry but also others. Most of the celebs and fans called it unfortunate. After many days of speculation, Sam and Chay confirmed that they have separated. Most of the people are still unable to digest the news and were heartbroken seeing the lovely couple part ways as wife and husband.

On October 2, Chay and Sam issued a statement that "After much deliberation and thought I and Sam have decided to part ways as wife and husband to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

After the divorce news, netizens are predicting various reasons for the separation of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. It is said that Samantha and her stylist Preetham Jukalker's closeness is one of the reasons for the divorce of Sam and Chay but we don't know what has actually happened between Chay and Sam.

For one of the posts on Preetham Jukalker's Instagram, he shared a pic and wrote and wrote, "Ok this picture is quite special now because this selfie was taken just before our mini holiday to GOA( that was our airport look) and can’t wait anymore to see you in person and hug you like there is no tomorrow... Happiest Birthday JIJI." So, Jukalker is calling her sister. Here is the pic.