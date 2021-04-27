Charan-Samantha Again For Rangasthalam Sequel?

t’s hard to forget Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam, especially the actor's performance in the film. The film was released in 2018 and it went on to become a huge money-spinner at the box office.

Ram Charan essayed the character of a deaf person in the film. Not only celebrities and fans, even the audience was impressed by Ram Charan’s stellar performance in the film. Samantha Akkineni played a village belle in the film. She proved her acting prowess in Rangasthalam and showed that she can pull off any role effortlessly.

The latest we hear is that the jodi might come together again. As per the buzz doing the rounds on social media, the sequel of Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam is on cards. Yes, what you read is right. It is being said on social media that Ram Charan and Sukumar are planning to reunite for the Rangasthalam sequel but the news is not officially confirmed from the makers' end.

If this news turns true, then it will be visual treat for the fans of both Ram Charan and Samantha. Let's wait for an official confirmation neither from Ram Charan or Sukumar.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will next be seen in ‘RRR’ in which he has shared he screen space with his dearest friend Jr NTR. They both are going to essay the role of Telugu freedom fighters. ‘RRR’ will feature Charan as Alluri Seetharama Raju and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem. The film is directed by Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.