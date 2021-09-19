Charan Remuneration for Endorsing Disney Plus Hotstar

Ram Charan is one of the dynamic stars in Tollywood. Yesterday, Disney plus Hotstar officially announced him as the brand ambassador for Telugu.

Ram Charan also appeared as a guest on Nagarjuna’s popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 5 to promote it.

Ram Charan came along with Nithiin, Tamannaah to promote their recent outing, Maestro which started streaming on Disney plus Hotstar recently.

Ever since Charan was announced as brand ambassador, fans are wondering about his fee for being the brand ambassador of Disney plus Hotstar. There is no official info about how much Ram Charan is getting paid But we are damn sure, he is charging a fancy price for it.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is awaiting the release of ‘RRR’, which is in post-production stage. The film is directed by Rajamouli and produced by Danayya.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR are going to essay roles of freedom fighter as Alluri Seetha Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem respectively in RRR.