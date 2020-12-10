Chance To Act With Prabhas In KGF Director's Salaar: Audition Time, Date, Venue Details Inside

Salaar is Prabhas's next big movie being helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel. If you have been dreaming of meeting Prabhas. Here's some good news. We are not only showing you a way to meet him but also telling you that if you get lucky, you could even end up sharing screen space with him in the upcoming magnum opus. Curious much? Read on to know more...

Salaar is being produced under the Hombale Films banner. The crew is now providing opportunity to Prabhas fans to act with him.

Over the last few days, Prabhas's movie with KGF director Prashanth Neel has been grabbing the headlines for one reason or the other. The same production unit which bankrolled KGF Chapter 2 featuring Yash has agreed to pump funds into this movie too.

It is a known fact that there has been a lot of backlash over not selecting Kannadigas for the movie which is being dubbed as Pan India but will be directed by a Kannada director.

Both Prashanth Neel and Hombali Films came under fire for ignoring talent from Karnataka to rope in Telugu actor Prabhas.

Now, the makers are all set to give you an opportunity to be a part of this big budget movie Salaar. Who knows, your dreams to work with Prabhas may come true if everything falls into place.

So what are you waiting for? Showcase your talent and be a part of Salaar...Here's what you can do...

Grab the opportunity & showcase your talent. Don't miss out to be part of #Salaar.

Do you have the talent in you to become an actor, technician or more? You can try your chance to be a part of Salaar. The crew has been on the lookout to hire people in all departments for the movie. There is no age limit and people can send their videos in any language.

The first audition to pick Salaar actors will take place in Hyderabad on December 15. The alumimium factory at Serlingampally has been chosen as the venue for auditions. The audition time will be between 9am and 6pm. The auditions for Salaar will also happen in Chennai and Bengaluru later. Hombale films is expected to announce the dates soon.