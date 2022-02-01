Chai Bisket’s Original 30 Weds 21 Season 2 Teaser Is Out

Chai Bisket’s original '30 Weds 21' was a smashing hit and now they are coming up with season 2 of the series. Concept written by Asamardhudu and Manoj P and Directed by Prithvi Vanam is all set to premiere soon.

The web series starring Chaitanya and Ananya had its first look launched yesterday to tremendous response. Today, they have unveiled teaser of '30 Weds 21' season 2.

The teaser shows the happiest and romantic moments of the lead pair who enjoy each other’s company. The video has only single dialogue mouthed by Chaitanya. “Nanna Bhujala Meedekki Chuse Prapanchaniki… Mana Kaalla Meeda Nilabadi Chuse Prapanchaniki Chala Theda Untundi… Meghana Welcome To Adulthood…” says he and it gives perfect end to the teaser.

While the chemistry of the lead pair is magical, cinematography and background score are the other big assets. The teaser surely hikes the expectations.

Jose Jimmy has scored music with cinematography handled by Prathyaksh Raju and Editing and Designing is by Tarak Sai Prathik.