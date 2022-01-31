Chai Bisket’s Original 30 Weds 21 Season 2 First Look Is Out

Chai Bisket during the lockdown had released its web series '30 weds 21' that breaks all societal typecasts and introduces a new perspective of age-gap love story. Astoundingly striking as a fresh breeze that came as big relief to audiences in the lockdown, the web series starring Chaitanya and Ananya turned out to be a massive blockbuster with humongous views on YouTube.

A good news for the fans of the series as season 2 of 30 Weds 21 is coming. Concept written by Asamardhudu and Manoj P and Directed by Prithvi Vanam is all set to premiere soon. Today, the team has released first look of the season 2 of the series.

Chaitanya and Ananya are seen spending romantic time together at a scenic location. With the charming chemistry of the lead pair and the fabulous view on the backdrop, the poster gives a positive vibe.

As we can see in the poster, 30 Weds 21 Season 2 teaser will be revealed on January 31st.

Coming to technical crew, Jose Jimmy has scored music with cinematography handled by Prathyaksh Raju and Editing and Designing is by Tarak Sai Prathik.