Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Now Streaming On Aha

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is now streaming on Aha. The film had got decent reviews at the box office and now it is released on Aha. Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, a romantic comedy-drama film written and directed by Peggalapati Koushik and bankrolled by Bunny Vasu and Allu Aravind under GA2 Pictures.

Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lavanya Tripathi acted in the lead roles while Murali Sharma, Aamani, and Rajitha played prominent roles in the flick. Chaavu Kaburu Challaga was released on 19 March 2021.

Kartikeya Gummakonda acted with much ease and perfection. Not only the fans of the 'RX100' hero but also others loved the performance of Kartikeya. He enjoys a decent fan following in the two Telugu states. Lavanya Tripathi also gave her best. She played a different role in this movie.

Peggalapati Koushik, the young director won the hearts of the folks with his directorial skills. In the pre-release event, Allu Arjun who came as the chief guest for the show sang praises for the director and said that he has a very long way to go. Bunny added that Koushik narrated the story in an intriguing manner.