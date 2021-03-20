Chaavu Kaburu Challaga First Day Collections

Actor Karthikeya's Chaavu Kaburu Challaga has opened to mixed response from all quarters. Karthikeya won accolades and appreciation for his performance as Basti Balaraju in the film. But, the film failed to live up to the audience expectations considering the way the movie was promoted.

Talking about the opening day collections, the film has managed to earn Rs 1 cr at the worldwide box office. According to reports, the film couldn't get more theatres due to new releases this week. Exact figures are yet to be known. It remains to be seen whether the film business will improve by this weekend.

The film is directed by Koushik and produced by Allu Aravind under Geetha Arts. The music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy. Lavanya Tripathi and Aamani are seen in the central characters of the film. Keep watching this space for more updates.