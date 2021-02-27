Censor Report: Rajendra Prasad’s Climax Gets U/A, Check Release Date

Sr. Hero, Versatile Actor Dr. Rajendra Prasad & Acclaimed Writer/Director/Producer Bhavani Shankar’s upcoming Multi-genre flick 'Climax' ready for release on March 5th with U/A.

Garnering a huge response to the Trailer, Climax stars Sri Reddy, Prudhvi Raj, and Shivashankar Master in prominent roles in P.Rajeshwar Reddy & K.Karunakar Reddy production under Kaipas Film Production House.

Director Bhavani Shankar says, “Our ’Climax’ has an interesting character played by Sr. Hero Dr. Rajendra Prasad. We’re confident that we’ll entertain the audience of all genres while each and every role will thrill you throughout the film. As of now, our U/A certificate clears all the rumours around Vijay Modi characterization. Watch our CLIMAX in theatres on March 5th or a never-before movie watching experience.”

Music : Rajesh Nidhwana

DOP : Rawi Cumar Neerla

Choreography: Prem Rakshith

Editing: Basva Peddireddy

Art: Rajkumar