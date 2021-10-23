Celebrities Pour In Birthday Wishes To Prabhas

Tollywood Rebel star Prabhas is trending on social media. Most of the fans and audiences must be aware that he is ringing in his birthday with the Adipurush team in Mumbai. Currently, Prabhas is said to be in Mumbai as he is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Adipurush.

The film is directed by Om Raut and also features Kriti Sanon and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

The hashtag #HappyBirthdayPrabhas is trending on social media. Prabhas friends, Industry colleagues, and fans have sent out their thoughtful messages via twitter. Check out the tweets:

Wishing a happy happy birthday to our dearest Darling..Rebel Star..Prabhas sir🤩🤩🙏🏽🙏🏽🤩🙏🏽..Lots of Love sir 🤗🤗🙏🏽#HappyBirthdayPrabhas 🔥❤️🤩 pic.twitter.com/6JTMPTZPCk — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) October 22, 2021

Wishing you a very happy birthday to our dearest Darling..Rebel ⭐️ Prabhas garu ..have a blockbuster year ahead ❤️🤗🤗#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/1u7YsKpsHJ — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) October 23, 2021

Wishing everyone's Darling and true gentleman #Prabhas garu a very happy birthday!!🤗

May you continue to Glorify our Telugu cinema worldwide with your hardwork and charm,all the very best. ❤️#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/gF00xm7xa8 — Bobby (@dirbobby) October 23, 2021

Wishing our darling #Prabhas garu a bombastic birthday! ❤️ All the very best for #RadheShyam 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/h0AUumxfya — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) October 23, 2021