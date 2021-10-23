Celebrities Pour In Birthday Wishes To Prabhas

Oct 23, 2021, 09:03 IST
- Sakshi Post

Tollywood Rebel star Prabhas is trending on social media. Most of the fans and audiences must be aware that he is ringing in his birthday with the Adipurush team in Mumbai. Currently, Prabhas is said to be in Mumbai as he is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Adipurush. 

The film is directed by Om Raut and also features Kriti Sanon and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. 

The hashtag #HappyBirthdayPrabhas is trending on social media. Prabhas friends, Industry colleagues, and fans have sent out their thoughtful messages via twitter. Check out the tweets:

Tags: 
prabhas
Radhe Shyam
Advertisement
Back to Top