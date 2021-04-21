Apollo Offers To Vaccinate Cinema Journalists For Free

Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter and announced that the Corona Crisis Charity collaborated with Apollo 24X7 to provide free vaccination for cine journalists and workers in the film industry. He said that the wives of the employees who have crossed 45 can also get free vaccination. He further added that the employees can get their names registered in their respective unions and get vaccination. Here is the video tweeted by Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi and many other bigwigs from Tollywood had set up an initiative named Corona Crisis Charity(CCC) to offer financial support to those who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the entertainment industry. Due to the coronavirus, the functioning of theatres has been stopped and shootings have come to halt. Many people have become jobless. So, the Telugu film industry stepped forward to provide financial aid to daily wage workers and other lower-income groups who have been affected by the shutdown of the entertainment industry through CCC.