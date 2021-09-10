Catherine Tresa’s Look In Sree Vishnu, Chaitanya Dantuluri, Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram’s Bhala Thandanana Out

Actress Catherine Tresa is playing leading lady opposite promising actor Sree Vishnu in an upcoming wholesome family entertainer Bhala Thandanana being helmed by Chaitanya Dantuluri of Baanam fame. Today, on the occasion of Catherine Tresa’s birthday, her look in the film is unveiled.

Appears gorgeous in saree and sleeveless blouse, Catherine is fearless and her character name is Sasi Rekha in the movie. Director Chaitanya Dantuluri is presenting Sree Vishnu in a never seen before role, while Catherine who is selectively doing films has got a meaty role in Bhala Thandanana. Ramachandra Raju of KGF fame is playing the main antagonist.

Popular production house Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram is bankrolling the film to be presented by Sai Korrapati. Rajani Korrapati is the producer.

Melody Brahma Mani Sharma scores music, while Suresh Ragutu cranks the camera. Srikanth Vissa is the writer, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor. Gandhi Nadikudikar is the art director. India’s top stunt director Peter Hein supervises action part.

Bhala Thandanana is fast progressing with its shoot.

Cast: Sree Vishnu, Catherine Tresa, Ramachandra Raju

