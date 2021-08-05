Case Filed Against Niharika Konidela’s Husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda

Tollywood actress Niharika Konidela is the daughter of veteran senior Telugu actor Naga Babu and sister of Varun Tej. Last year, Niharika got married to her beau Chaitanya Jonnalagadda.

They seemed to be enjoying the bliss of marriage, because they often tease the fans with their pictures on social media. Latest news we hear is that a case has been filed against Niharika's husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda at Banjara Hills Police station.

The case was filed by their neighbors of his apartment. Chaitanya also lodged a return or counter-complaint against the apartment residents.

It is being said that the residents of Chaitanya's apartment are not happy with his attitude for the past few days and he seems to be creating nuisance at the resident society. Though it isn't confirmed yet. Police are investigating the case, the details about the incident will be out soon.