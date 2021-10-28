Can't Thank You Enough Bunny Anna For Your Words: Naga Shaurya At Varudu Kaavalenu Movie Promotions

Young actor Naga Shaurya is only a few fillms old in Tollywood. He is gearing up to woo us all with his upcoming film 'Varudu Kaavalenu'. He made a mark for himself in Tollywood with his debut film, 'Chalo' which starred Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The movie did pretty well at the box office. Varudu Kaavalenu is directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya and is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

Just one day left for the film's theatrical release, Naga Sharuya is busy with the movie promotions, he spoke a few things about his upcoming film Varudu Kaavalenu in an exclusive interview with Sakshi Post. Here are excerpts from his tete-e-tete.

What made you say 'Yes' to the project

I met director Sowjanya at the Chalo celebrations. She told me that she had a story and I felt I should give it a thought. I liked the story after the narration and you will be able to see it tomorrow in theatres. Varudu Kaavalenu will connect with all the sections of audience, especially the youth.

How was it working with female director Sowanjya Reddy

It was very peaceful working with her. There will always be some difference in the working pattern of a male and female director because women have a lot of patience compared to male. They don't get worked up easily. They will react only when it is necessary. Patience is an inbuilt thing in every female. It's a wonderful experience working with her.

Elaborate on the flashback scene mentioned by Trivikram at last night's event

We thought never to talk about it until the film hits the screens. But Trivikram revealed it. Yes. Trivikram has written one scene in Varudu Kaavalenu. I mouth the dialogues written by him. The flashback is going to last for 15 mins. It will surely keep the audience glued to their seats. I'm glad Trivikram wrote it.

What was your first reaction when you saw the first copy of the film?

I was confused at the time of making it. After seeing the output with editing and music, I feel it is going to be a blockbuster hit.

How did you feel when Allu Arjun called you a 'Self Made' actor at pre-release event of the film

I stepped into the film industry without any background support. I can't thank Bunny anna enough for saying such words and calling me a self-made actor. I even thank my industry colleagues, friends, and audience for supporting and making as a successful actor. Bunny anna's words really motivates me to work harder towards my passion of making films.

Next up

Naga Shaurya has a slew of film in his kitty, the very next film to release in theatres after Varudu Kaavalenu is 'Lakshya'.