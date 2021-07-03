Can You Guess The Price of Pawan Kalyan's Swanky Car?

Tollywood Power Star Pawan Kalyan has a slew of films in his kitty. The actor is expected to resume the shoot for his upcoming films, shortly. According to latest reports, Pawan Kalyan is going to be the owner of a luxury Range Rover SUV. It is one of the costliest and among the luxury cars, which only a few celebrities own.

Now, Pawan Kalyan has joined in the list. If you are not car lover or have no clue about the price of Pawan Kalyan’s Ranger Rover SUV. Don’t worry, we are here to tell you, Pawan Kalyan’s new Ranger Rover SUV is said to be around Rs Four Crores.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Vakeel Saab’, which was directed by Venu Sriram. The film did resounding business at the box office. Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas and Anjali are seen in key roles. If you haven’t watched Vakeel Saab yet, you can watch it on prime video.