Can Sohel Beat Abhijeet To Grab Bigg Boss 4 Title?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants Abhijeet and Sohel are the top contenders to win the show. The fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu is coming to end in a couple of weeks from now. Abhijeet and Sohel could be in the top five finalists but who will tussle it out for the title has become the most talked question on social media.

Abhijeet may seem favorite among the lot with the humongous following he enjoys outside the house. However, Sohel is no less seems to have an equivalent following. It’s all entertainment when Sohel is on the screen and he managed to earn a pretty decent fan following with his aggressive behavior. His encounters inside the house with many contestants might have made viewers hate him but he kept them engaged too. Sohel may have showed his unusual behavior to the contestants, when it comes to task, he also hurt the contestants with his words but he will be the first person to ask apology for his own mistakes. This attitude of Sohel has helped him get this far and he values friendship a lot that’s why his fans grooving about him.

Some of the netizens predict that Sohel has the maximum chances to become a winner as has won maximum tasks in the game and has proved he is the task-master in the game. Netizens predict Sohel could be the probable winner of the season. Sohel's qualities are of a potential winner, with fans rooting for him as well, the 'Janatha Garage' actor is surely taking the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 trophy home. Let's wait and watch what's future awaits for him. It is left to see whether Sohel will be able to beat Abhijeet to clinch the title of the season.