Is there anyone who is unaware of 'Gangavva?' Obviously, a big No. She is one of the most familiar names to those who follow Telugu YouTube comedy channels. The grand lady proved that age is just a number and it’s never too old to learn anything new.

She is one of the contestants in the house of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. It wouldn’t be wrong, if we say, Gangavva is the first old contestant to participate in the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4.

Until a couple of years, Milkuri Gangavva was a farmer in Lambadipally but now she is an internet sensation. She rose to fame with ‘My Village Show’. She also interviewed Tollywood superstars like Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda. Gangavva had started with guest appearances on Srikant Sriram’s short films and later started acting in various other short films.

Gangavva entered the BB house and now the Bigg Boss lovers are showering praises for the commitment and dedication towards her goal at this age. To be honest, she stepped into the show by risking her life at this moment. As you all know, we all are a bit concerned about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now, what grabbed our attention is that some of the folks are predicting that Gangavva could be the winner of the show. It's too early to talk about the winner of the show. Let's hope the prediction of show lovers come true.

One of the users commented, "she is a natural actor". Some of the show lovers are planning to form a group to support Gangavaa.

If you don't believe us, take a look at the tweets which we have gathered for our viewers.