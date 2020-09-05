Slowly, most of the medium budget Telugu films are looking to start the shooting process. Wild Dog, Solo Brathuke So Better started shooting on 31st August and they even shared updates about the progress, safety precautions.

Naga Chaitanya's Love Story and Ravi Teja's Krack are expected to start shoot by the end of the next week. Both the films have 15 to 20 days shooting to be completed for release.

Most Eligible Bachelor has another 10 days shooting left and the film team wants to complete it by the end of September. Few more movies will go on sets by the end of this month.

Barring Chiranjeevi's Acharya, Rajamouli's RRR and Mahesh's Sarkaru Vari Paata, all films even Prabhas's Radhe Shyam will be on sets by October. Radhe Shyam will take another 3 to 4 months to complete entire shoot and it could release in Summer, next year.

Most of the other films are looking to finish the shoot as early as they can and get ready for release from November. The makers expect the theatres to open from October end and definitely from November.

With a gap of two weeks every film will release with 45-55% occupancies allowed, till vaccine(s) control the spread of Covid-19 infections. Mostly, many believe that by next March, Indian Film Industry could return back to usual style of functioning.

Biggies like RRR, Acharya and Sarkaru Vari Paata, Pushpa will start shoot only in December, say sources. Acharya might start early but it depends on Chiranjeevi's decision.