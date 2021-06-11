Buzz: RRR Makers Paying A Huge Price Because of Pandemic Shutdown?

Any film of Tollywood Director SS Rajamouli is sure to make profits at the box office. Telugu producers queue up to produce his films, as they know that Rajamouli's movies guarantees ROI. We all know that all his films create magic at the box office.

Now, a latest report doing the rounds suggest that Rajamouli’s RRR pre-release business is double than the invested amount. We are hearing reports that the actual budget of RRR could be more than 400 cr. According to a leading online portal, RRR makers are believed to have borrowed Rs 100 cr from one, Venkataram Reddy and another Rs 100 cr from Satya Rangaiah and Sobhan at an interest rate of 2pc. We are still waiting to get this confirmed by an authentic source.

Now, we know that the film got postponed several times as the production had to be halted due to the pandemic situation across the countrym Due to a delay in the shooting, the interest on the film budget is said to have become a huge burden for the producer. If reports are to be believed, the interest of RRR film is somewhere around Rs 100 cr. The makers are paying the capital required for a good film as interest for ‘RRR’. If so be the case, then this is a big deal. However, we also know that the makers have made a huge amount from selling the satellite and digital rights of RRR. Which means they are in a safe category.

RRR boasts of a stellar star cast like Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn among others, who will appear in prominent roles. The film is slated for release on October 13, 2021.