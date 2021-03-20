Buzz: Prashanth Neel Will Do A Movie With Geetha Arts With Allu Arjun

Director Prashanth Neel has become one of the most sought after filmmakers in the film industry. A few years ago, Prashanth Neel wasn't known to many people but now, every actor has a desire to work with him. All the credit goes to his last project KGF: Chapter 1 starring Yash in lead role.

It's a known fact that the film went on to become a huge money-spinner at the box office. Of late, Prashanth Neel is looking forward to working with our Telugu superstars. Yes, what you read is right. There are many amazing actors in Sandalwood but Prashanth is only focused on our beloved actors Prabhas, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun.

Currently, he is working with Prabhas for 'Saalar' which is scheduled to release next year. On the other hand, Prashanth Neel is also said to have penned an amazing script for Jr NTR but there's no official confirmation when the film will go on floors.

For those who joined late to the story, recently, Prashanth Neel was spotted at Geetha Arts and speculations were doing the rounds that Prashanth Neel might soon work with Allu Arjun. Prashanth Neel and Allu Arjun haven't responded to the news.

But, Bunny Vas who works for Allu Aravind's production unit stated in a recent media interaction for Chaavu Kaburu Challaga that Prashanth Neel and Allu Aravind shares a good rapport. He further added that Prashanth Neel promised that he will do one film with Geetha Arts. I can't tell when the film will happen because discussions are going on. There's no clarity when the film will go on floors but Bunny's film with Prashanth Neel has confirmed it. It remains to be seen when the film will hit the floors. Can't wait to know the cast and crew of the film? Let's wait for now.