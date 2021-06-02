Buzz: Prabhas Gave Up Brand Endorsement Deal Worth Crores Due to Movie Commitment?

Rebel star Prabhas is one of the most dedicated, hardworking and passionate person in TFI. Before Baahubali, Prabhas was known only to the Telugu audience. Now, Prabhas has become a national heartthrob who enjoys a massive fan following in and out of the country. Did you know this? Prabhas lost Rs 18 cr endorsement deal during the time of Baahubali.

As per buzz, Prabhas is said to have let go of brand endorsements worth a whopping Rs 18 crore as he was committed to the magnum opus project, Baahubali with SS Rajamouli. He was fully focused on it and decided to let go of brand endorsement deal. Losing 18 cr is a really big deal, but, now, Prabhas is earning triple-figure salary. Prabhas losing endorsement deals during Baahubali has become a hot topic of discussion on social media.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has a slew of films on hand which includes Adipurush, Salaar and Radhe Shyam. Of these, Radhe Shyam will be the first film to have a theatrical release on July 30, 2021. Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna and Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of a Palm reader in the film. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.