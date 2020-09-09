Pawan Kalyan and Megastar Chiranjeevi are facing similar problems at the same time. They are finding stories that suit them or remaking the hit films from other languages.

But they are unable to find suitable romantic leads for their age. Pawan Kalyan somehow lost interest in films so much that he doesn't care about who is acting with him and he just wants to complete his work.

On the other hand, Megastar Chiranjeevi wants to understand clearly, who is being cast opposite him and in what role. Hence, directors are trying to find someone to romance with them from older actresses.

Not all of them have same popularity or fitness levels post an age and that is developing further complications for their directors. Well, we hear rumours about same actress being cast in both of their films, quite often these days.

One such rumour is that Surender Reddy's film with Pawan Kalyan will have Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role and as the film shoot will start, late next year, she and director can complete their other projects to join this. She will join Acharya shoot when Chiranjeevi will join the sets, say sources.