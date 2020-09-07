Jr. NTR took very careful and clever steps by choosing good directors and scripts after his second free fall with Ramayya Vasthavayya and Rabhasa failures. He had to go for an anti-hero project like Temper to convince audiences that he won't be doing similar commercial films all-the-time.

He maintained that impression with Nannaku Prematho, Janatha Garage, Jai Lava Kusa and Aravinda Sametha. All films had him choosing different roles from the other one.

He got an offer from his most favorite director and close friend, SS Rajamouli to star in RRR with Ram Charan and he accepted it. The movie had to come out in 2020 itself, but the makers pushed it to January, 2021, early this year. With the Covid-19 pandemic, the movie release could happen in 2022, only.

By the end of 2022, Trivikram Srinivas film will release and NTR could start acting in this one, post two long schedules for RRR. Even if the film gets completed before RRR, it will release only after RRR, hence, Trivikram Srinivas is not in any hurry.

In 2022, itself, NTR will start shooting for KGF director, Prashanth Neel's film. Movie could hit theatres by early 2023 or in Summer, 2023. After this one, he might do a quick film in Telugu, as he is in talks with a Telugu director, before his Hindi debut.

Yes, Tarak is also in talks with a big Hindi production house and director. Both of them are not in any hurry and they will wait till Jr. NTR completes his projects and the film could release in 2025, say sources.

Prashanth Neel's film will release in Kannada and Tamil along with Telugu. Trivikram Srinivas's film could release in Hindi directly along with Telugu. And Tarak has plans for Hindi debut too. Looks like he took the lockdown period to plan his career ahead as well as Prabhas!