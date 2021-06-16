Buzz: Kiara Advani Demands Whopping Remuneration For Jr NTR Movie

Kiara Advani made her entry into Telugu movies with the Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu. This talented actress climbed up to become a star heroine in her very first movie. She impressed the Telugu audience in her debut Bharat Ane Nenu with Mahesh Babu.

After the hit movie, Kiara Advani also worked with Mega Power Star Ram Charan in 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama'. Although the movie was a box office disaster, the film got Kiara good recognition. It seems that he will work in Tollywood once again.

The latest buzz in film Nagar circles is that she has given the green signal to work in a movie with none other than Tollywood young tiger, Jr NTR. Kiara who agreed to do this movie is said to have asked about the story. She is believed to have given a go-ahead to act with Tarak which will mark her Telugu comeback. It is known that Kiara is busy with Bollywood films at the moment.

Now, another interesting bit of information is that Kiara is demanding a whopping remuneration from the makers of the movie. And we hear that the producers are willing to shell out Rs 3 crore to rope the Hindi actress into the project. Kiara has already acted in two Telugu movies.

Now, here is another thing... It seems Kiara will also make an appearance with Ram Charan in the much-talked-about Shankar movie. The film is being produced by Dil Raju.