Buzz: Keerthy Suresh To Marry Kollywood Musician Anirudh Ravichander?

Gorgeous actress Keerthy Suresh is going great guns in professional wise. Speculations are doing the rounds that Keerthy Suresh is likely to enter wedlock soon. Keerthy Suresh and Anirudh Ravichander are in a relationship since a long time. Anirudh is one of the most popular composers in the entertainment industry. His debut song Why This Kolaveri Di from Dhanush's 3 became a huge hit across the globe. He even composed music for Pawan Kalyan's Agnyathavvasi directed by Trivikram Srinivas. They have been seeing each other for a long time.

Looks like the duo seems to be thinking to take their relationship to next level and they seem to have decided to tie the knot by end of this year. Still, it's unclear an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited at the moment.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh will next be seen in Mahesh Babu's upcoming film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. The film is directed by Parasuram who rose to fame with Geetha Govindam. The film will get ready by early next year. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.