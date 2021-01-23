Buzz: Jr NTR Pays Fans Challan

Young Tiger is one of the finest actors in Tollywood. It's known fact that Jr NTR enjoys a huge fan base in different parts of the country. One of his fan is making the headlines after he paid Jr NTR's traffic challan. According to trusted sources, A die-hard fan of Jr NTR paid the traffic challan of the actor's car. The amount paid by Jr NTR's fan towards Challan is Rs 1035.

In return, He asked Jr NTR to give first show tickets of his much-awaited film 'RRR'. It remains to be seen how Jr NTR is going to react to this. We are damn sure, Jr NTR will surely send him a ticket as he is a man with a gold heart. He will never ever step back to do anything to his fans.

Meanwhile, It has been more than two years, Jr NTR is away from the action. All are eagerly waiting with bated breath of 'RRR' which is nearing to completion. It is directed by Rajamouli and produced by Danaya. The film will hit the big screens on October 8, 2021.