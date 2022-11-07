Butta Bomma Teaser Out

Leading production house Sithara Entertainments collaborate with Fortune Four Cinemas. Their latest flick Butta Bomma is getting ready for its release. So, they kick-start the promotions by releasing the teaser of the movie.

Anika Surendran impresses big time as Satya and her character reminds us of the mythological character Satyabhama. Arjun Das, and Surya played their roles efficiently. While Arjun Das looks serious all through, Surya appeared as an innocent youngster. As the teaser suggests, the movie is going to be a thrilling drama. The video increases the excitement on the movie.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, along with Sai Soujanya is producing the movie that is being directed by Shouree Chandrasekhar T Ramesh. The director succeeded in creating interest with their gripping narration. The production values are too good for the genre of the movie. Gopi Sundar does magic with his BGM, whereas Vamsi Patchipulusu’s camera work is stupendous.

Navin Nooli, and Vivek Annamalai take care of the editing, and art departments respectively. Ganesh Ravuri provided dialogues for the movie which is getting ready for its release.