Busy Bee Pooja Hegde Keeps Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor Makers Waiting

Gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde is one of the most sought-after actors in Tollywood. You must be aware that Pooja Hegde is the female lead in Akkineni Akhil’s upcoming movie Most Eligible Bachelor.

Reports are doing the rounds that Pooja Hegde is not allotting dates to Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor for the shoot, as the makers are left with the last portion of the film. The makers of the movie have promised that they would take all necessary precautions for COVID-19, but, still, Pooja Hegde is reportedly not okay with it. She is not able to adjust the dates for Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor.

Actually, the makers of the movie had wrapped up the shoot before the second wave of the coronavirus. Apparently, Nagarjuna wasn’t happy with the output and he asked them to re-shoot a few scenes in the movie. Now, the makers are stuck because of lack of Pooja Hegde’s dates. It remains to be seen whether the makers will shoot the remaining scenes of the film or not. Let’s wait and watch how Most Eligible Bachelor unfolds in the coming days.

The film is written and directed by Bhaskar and co-produced by Allu Aravind, Vasu Varma on GA2 Pictures