Bunny's Pushpa The Rise Censored With U/A

Stylish star Allu Arjun is all set to entertain fans in his upcoming film 'Pushpa'. It is one of the biggest releases this year in theatres. Bunny and the makers of the movie are busy in promoting the film by placing large hoarding across the cities. Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise (Part 1), has completed all censor board formalities. Guess what? The film has been awarded U/A certificate without any cuts. If reports are to be believed, the censor board was impressed and it is said to be a mass movie.

As per a source in the know, the Censor jury members were super impressed by the movie. A per the buzz, Pushpa the Rise will be a mass masala entertainer and show Allu Arjun in a never before seen avatar. Pushpa will surely be a visual treat to the audience.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa pre-release event will be held on December 12 at Police grounds in Yousufguda, Hyderabad. It is going to be a massive pre-release party. The film is helmed by Sukumar and produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Pushpa is all set to arrive in theatres on December 17, 2021.