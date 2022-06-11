Bunny Vasu Reveals Why Allu Arjun Met Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the most talented actors in Tollywood. His fans fondly call him Bunny. He is an amazing dancer in Tollywood. Not to mention, Allu Arjun enjoys a solid fan following in Tollywood.

Noted Telugu producer Bunny Vasu was asked if was planning a movie with Allu Arjun and Sanjay Leela Bhansali as the former met Bollywood filmmaker in Mumbai last year. Bunny Vasu said that Allu Arjun had casually met Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai.

Actually, Bhansali is said to have liked Pushpa. He further added saying, "I can't confirm that they are collaborating, but it depends on their decision. But, it was a very casually meeting."

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will not be announcing new films until the release of Pushpa The Rule. Allu Arjun is holding talks with top Bollywood filmmakers but waiting to finish the shoot of Pushpa The Rule. There's a possibility of Bunny to act in a straight Hindi film next year, as per the buzz. Let's wait and watch with whom Allu Arjun is going to associate for his next project.