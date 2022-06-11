Bunny Vas Spills The Beans on Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

Stylish star Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It's been more than six months that Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise released in theatres. Since then, Pushpa 2 has been in the news for one reason or the other. The film made waves across the world, thanks to the socila media reels.

Now, everyone is eagerly waiting to know when Pushpa 2 would go on floors. If you are waiting for Pushpa 2 updates, then, you have come to the right place. Producer Bunny Vasu has shared a latest update on Pushpa 2 in a recently held press meet in Hyderabad. The producer stated that that Bunny's Pushpa 2 will get released next Summer. He further added that Pushpa 2 script is ready and the film's production will begin by the end of July. The film will be directed by Sukumar. Rashmika, Sunil, Fahadh Faasil and Anasuya will reprise their roles in Pushpa 2 too.

Back to Bunny Vasu, he is awaiting the release of Gopichand's upcoming movie Pakka Commerical. The film is directed by Maruthi. Raashi Khanna is the leading lady in the film. Gopichand's Pakka Commerical is slated to hit theatres on July 1, 2022. Apart from this, Bunny Vasu also has a few films, including Nikhil's 18 pages.