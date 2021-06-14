Bunny's Pushpa is 10 Times More Than KGF: Buchi Babu Sana

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the movie, Pushpa. Allu Arjun and Sukumar have joined their hands together for the grand celluloid, Pushpa. The movie is going to be made in two parts. Major portions of the shooting have been completed and the makers of the movie are waiting for the lockdown to end, so that they could resume the shooting of the film.

Now, the news is that the first part of the movie, Pushpa is equal to 10 KGFs. Don't think that we have made this statement. Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana who worked with Sukumar made these statements and raised the expectations on the film a bit more. Sharing his thoughts on Pushpa in a clubhouse group, Uppena director sang praises on the film, Pushpa and said that he had watched the first part and it is equal to 10 KGFs. He said that words fall short to describe the character designing and the elevations.

He also said that music director Devi Sri Prasad composed music in an extraordinary manner and added that he is jealous of his guru Sukumar for the way he penned the story. With the comments of Sukumar, the fans of Allu Arjun are on cloud nine.

Pushpa, an action thriller film written and directed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the key roles in the flick.