Bumper Offer To Uppena Director Buchi Babu

Actor Vaishnav Tej's recent outing Uppena is roaring at the box office. The film has joined Rs 50 cr club in just five days of its release. Several celebrities are appreciating the director for the beautiful script. It is a debut film of Vaishnav but it is earning profits. Do you, how? Because the film has solid content which is why audience are rushing into theatres to watch the film.

Everywhere people are talking about Uppena. That's not all, they are also saying it's a good film don't miss try to watch it. Who will ignore loved or well-wishers words? People are making their time to watch the film.

It is directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Industry source tells us that the leading production house Mythri Movie Makers seems to have asked Uppena director what do you want car or house? There's no official word whether Buchi Babu accepted it or not. We are pretty sure, Mythri Movie Makers will definitely reward him a fancy gift as a ton of appreciation for his work.

Meanwhile, Buchi Babu Sana is likely to team up with Jr NTR's for a new movie. He will soon be teaming up with Tollywood A-listers actors, as per the sources. Keep watching this space for more updates.