Buchi Babu Sana Announces His Second Film, Starring Ram Charan

Nov 28, 2022, 12:17 IST
Buchi Babu Sana made a hit with his debut film Uppena. The film featured Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. It turned out to be the highest-grosser film in 2021.

The director is back in action after a gap of two years. He has announced his next film with Ram Charan in the lead.

The film is co-produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Sukumar writings. Mythri Movie Makers are presenting the untitled project. More details about the film are awaited.

