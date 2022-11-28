Buchi Babu Sana Announces His Second Film, Starring Ram Charan
Buchi Babu Sana made a hit with his debut film Uppena. The film featured Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. It turned out to be the highest-grosser film in 2021.
The director is back in action after a gap of two years. He has announced his next film with Ram Charan in the lead.
The film is co-produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Sukumar writings. Mythri Movie Makers are presenting the untitled project. More details about the film are awaited.
Also Read: Kantara Makers Add Back Varaharoopam Song, Deets Inside
Here's the tweet posted by director Buchi Babu. Check it out:
"Some times Revolt becomes a necessity...."
Extremely elated to announce my next film with @AlwaysRamCharan sir🙏🏼
Thank you Charan sir for the priceless opportunity..
I am always grateful to u sir#RamcharanRevolts🔥@vriddhicinemas@SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial
— BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) November 28, 2022