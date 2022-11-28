Buchi Babu Sana Announces His Second Film, Starring Ram Charan

Buchi Babu Sana made a hit with his debut film Uppena. The film featured Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. It turned out to be the highest-grosser film in 2021.

The director is back in action after a gap of two years. He has announced his next film with Ram Charan in the lead.

The film is co-produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Sukumar writings. Mythri Movie Makers are presenting the untitled project. More details about the film are awaited.

Here's the tweet posted by director Buchi Babu. Check it out: