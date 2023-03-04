BTS Band member Jungkook Grooves To Naatu Naatu Song

South Korean boy band BTS (Bangtan Boys) has a huge fan following in India. The latest video of BTS members is making their fans go gaga in no small measure. BTS Band member Jungkook is seen grooving to Naatu Naatu song in his weverse live. He sang a bit and did his hook step in the video.

Naatu Naatu has been nominated for the 95th academy awards. The song is from the Telugu blockbuster hit RRR. BTS fans and the Telugu audience are widely sharing the Jungkook video among their friends' circle, posting as a status on their social media handles. Not to mention, BTS fans are re-sharing it on social media. Here's the video:

OSCARS 2023 award event will be held on March 12, 2023. The whole RRR team will be attending the Oscars 2023 awards. Rajamouli and Charan are already in USA. Jr NTR will jet off to USA on March 6, 2023, to attend the event of Oscars 2023.

