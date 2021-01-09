Breaking: Ravi Teja's First Day Shows Cancelled Over Non-Payment Of Money?

Actor Ravi Teja who is lying in low phase for quite some time and he has pinned huge hopes on his forthcoming film 'Krack'. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni who previously delivered two blockbuster hits Don Seenu and Balupu with the actor. Everyone thought that they would score a hattrick with Krack.

Unfortunately, all the shows have been cancelled due to financial issues. We are hearing reports that Producer Tagor Madhu has resolved the issue and the team are trying to resume the shows by noon. Speculations are doing the rounds Ravi Teja's Krack all shows across the globe seems to be cancelled and they are planning to postpone the film.

Ravi Teja's Krack is the first movie of this year and cancelling shows on the first day is really not a good sign especially at this time because getting theatres is really a big thing. And the makers haven't used it wisely. Ravi Teja fans are trolling Krack filmmakers badly on social media. We have managed a few tweets for our viewers, take a look at them:

Haa us lo repu mrng daka shows a levanta 🥺#Krack — 𝑆𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑙𝑦𝑎 𝑆𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑦 ☯︎シ︎ (@SandilyaDHFM) January 9, 2021

Asaley 50% occupancy

Pandemic Valla vastaro raaro telvadhe

Ee time lo shows cancel avvadam entra 😷

Premiera show cancel antey perleydh anukovachu mrng show Kuda cancel entra 🚶#Krack — RAM (@basically_clasy) January 9, 2021

Noon shows also cancelled #Krack — Popcorn telugu (@popcorn_telugu) January 9, 2021

Repe cinema ika#Krack — Vishnu Teja Reddy (@CultFanIkkada) January 9, 2021

Reyyy nuvv Malli vachaventraa 🤦 Nee yemma shows innka start avvaledhu ra anteyy...nee soll yentraa madyaloo ...#krack #KrackFromToday https://t.co/oofZ0lkPDX pic.twitter.com/vq5oBORrj1 — #KRACKfromToday💥 (@Kesava218) January 9, 2021