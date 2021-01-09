Breaking: Ravi Teja's First Day Shows Cancelled Over Non-Payment Of Money?

Jan 09, 2021, 11:10 IST
- Sakshi Post

Actor Ravi Teja who is lying in low phase for quite some time and he has pinned huge hopes on his forthcoming film 'Krack'. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni who previously delivered two blockbuster hits Don Seenu and Balupu with the actor. Everyone thought that they would score a hattrick with Krack.

Unfortunately, all the shows have been cancelled due to financial issues. We are hearing reports that Producer Tagor Madhu has resolved the issue and the team are trying to resume the shows by noon. Speculations are doing the rounds Ravi Teja's Krack all shows across the globe seems to be cancelled and they are planning to postpone the film.

Ravi Teja's Krack is the first movie of this year and cancelling shows on the first day is really not a good sign especially at this time because getting theatres is really a big thing. And the makers haven't used it wisely. Ravi Teja fans are trolling Krack filmmakers badly on social media. We have managed a few tweets for our viewers, take a look at them: 

