Breaking News: Sudeep Won't Be Hosting This Weekend Episode of BBK8

Kichcha Sudeep has been hosting Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 for the past three months. Come weekend and many among the audience, especially Bigg Boss show lovers, would be waiting to see Sudeep on the small screen. If you are waiting for Sudeep's weekend episode, then this piece of news will surely disappoint you all. Let me be the first one to break the news to you. Sorry to disappoint you but it appears Sudeep may not be hosting the episode tonight. The actor is said to be busy with the shoot of his upcoming film 'Vikrant Rona' in Mumbai.

Reports are doing the rounds that there will be no Vaarada Jothe Kichchana Jothe this weekend. There's a possibility for Kanmani or someone else to take the chair of hosting it. Sudeep is expected to join the Kannada Bigg Boss sets for Sunday's episode as soon as he returns from Mumbai. If not, the show makers are likely to arrange a virtual call for the contestants with him. The show makers, we are sure, will have an has amazing backup plan to make up for Sudeep's absence.

Now, if you are wondering how we got to know this. Well, Colors Kannada Business head shared a clip from the sets and we didn't see Sudeep. We could only see him. So probably for a change, it will be Parameshwar Gundakal and not Kichcha Sudeep who will be hosting the show tonight.

It remains to be seen who will be the new host for tonight's episode. Who do you think will come as a special guest for tonight's episode. Let us know in the comments section below.