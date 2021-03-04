Here's Why Jr NTR-Ram Charan's May Get Postponed To 2022!

Jr NTR and Ram Charan's forthcoming film 'RRR' has been into making for more than two years. Not long ago, the makers of the movie have made fans happy by announcing the release date of the film. Rajamouli's RRR is slated for release on October 13, 2020.

Reports are doing the rounds that RRR may not get released this year. This piece of news will surely hurt movie buffs, especially Jr NTR, Ram Charan fans. If reports are to go anything by, Rajamouli's RRR is likely to get release next year during Sankranthi.

The reason behind hints that, RRR USA rights were bagged by a noted distributor for a whopping amount Rs 41 crores before COVID. The film could get postponed to next year due to the legal issues with US distributor. They seems to have paid an advance amount to RRR makers. In the latest update, The USA distributors is believed to be demanding RRR makers either to reduce the price or return back the paid advance amount to them. USA market could take a long time to recover from COVID. These all reasons hint for 'RRR' to get postponed to next year. Still, it's unclear an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

The film is directed by Rajamouli and produced by Danayya. It features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Olivia, Alison and others.