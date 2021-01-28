Breaking News: RRR Dubai Rights Sold For 70 Crores

Director SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has been making headlines ever since its announcement. It is Rajamouli's first film after Baahubali series, which became India’s first pan-India box-office hit in the truest sense of the word. On top it features, Tollywood leading actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles and they have a sea of fans in different parts of the country. A few days ago, Rajamouli has officially announced that the film will hit the big screens on October 13, 2021.

If reports are to be believed, Rajamouli's 'RRR' Dubai theatrical rights have been sold for a staggering Rs 70 cr. The film started creating records even before its release, the film just sold only Dubai rights. The makers are yet to sell, Hindi, satellite and digital rights of the films. They are likely to fetch profits with pre-release business. And once the film hits the big screens and the film will surely keep the box office on fire. We need to mention, how desperately audience are waiting to catch glimpse of Jr NTR and Ram Charan in 'RRR'.

Ram Charan and Jr.NTR are playing two legendary freedom fighters—Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem in RRR. Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Alison will make their Telugu debut with 'RRR'. The film is being made on a budget of Rs 350 cr and it is produced by Danayya under DVV Entertainments. Keep watching this space for more updates.