Breaking News: Mahesh Babu's Okkadu 2 With Gunashekar

Superstar Mahesh Babu made his name in Telugu industry thanks to his acting chops. Mahesh Babu made his acting debut with the movie Rajakumarudu in 1999 but the film hasn't bought him into the limelight. Later, he was featured in Okkadu which was a path-breaking movie in his career and it rose Mahesh Babu to stardom. The film, which was released in 2003, broke several records in Tollywood.

The latest buzz on social media suggests that Producer MS Raju is planning for a sequel to Okkadu with Mahesh Babu and Guna Shekhar. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is expected out to be soon.

Okkadu (2003) is a Telugu language action movie, written and directed by Gunasekhar. The movie casts Mahesh Babu, Bhoomika Chawla, and Prakash Raj as the lead characters. The movie has received eight Nandi Awards and over four Filmfare Awards South, including Best Film Telugu.