Breaking News: Abhijeet In Second Position, Check Out Who's In Top Position In Final Voting List

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been hitting the headlines ever since it went on aired. The show is soon going to end in a couple of days from now. After that, the house will yet again be empty for another few months before season 5 kicks off. Abhijeet, Akhil, Sohel, Akhil, Ariyana and Harika are in the race for the coveted top spit. Among the five, Abhijeet seems to have the highest chances of walking away with the winner title. Did you even know who Abhijeet was before he joined Bigg Boss? Well, Abhijeet instantly got into the limelight with his debut movie ‘Life Is Beautiful’ and the film turned out to be a decent hit at the box office.

After stepping into Bigg Boss house, he became the crowd’s favorite person and now millions of fans across the nation are rooting for him on social media. Whether this is the Abhijeet in real life, we don’t know. But whatever he did- be it for the content or cameras, no one can deny that Abhijeet was extremely entertaining throughout the season.

The latest news we hear is Abhijeet is in the second position of final voting in official polls. Any wild guesses? Who bags the top position? She is none other than Ariyana bagged the highest votes so far. She seems to have dethroned Abhijeet from the winner race and she could emerge as the winner of the season. We don’t know how far this news contains truth but it has become a hot topic on social media platforms.