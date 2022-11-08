BoyapatiRAPO Action Schedule Begins In RFC

The blockbuster maker Boyapati Sreenu and Ustaad Ram Pothineni’s #BoyapatiRAPO new shooting schedule kick-starts today in Ramoji Film City with a massive action sequence. Boyapati who wants this action part to be breathtakingly stunning has given his inputs to the action choreographer Stun Shiva and the latter has designed it the way the director wanted it to be.

This film in this crazy combination will have intense stunt sequences, and particularly the one that is presently being filmed is going to offer great excitement for the audience.

The most sought-after actress Sreeleela is playing Ram’s ladylove in the mass action entertainer being mounted on a large scale with top production standards. The film features some notable actors in prominent roles. Technically, the movie is going to be very strong with some first-class technicians taking care of different crafts.

Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the movie under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner and it is presented by Pavan Kumar. SS Thaman is composing the music. Editing is handled by Tammuraju while Cinematography is handled by Santosh Detake.

#BoyapatiRAPO will release in Hindi and all South Indian languages.