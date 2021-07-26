Boyapati Srinu's Out and Out Action Movie For KGF Actor Yash

KGF actor Rocking Star Yash is awaiting the release of the movie sequel. The release date of 'KGF 2' is not final yet. Meanwhile, news is circulating about Yash's next film.

Aunt KGF 2 director Prashant Neel is busy with the production of his next multilingual movie 'Salaar' with Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas.

On the other hand, Yash will be joining hands with Narthan of 'Mufti' fame. It was recently reported that Yash has given the green signal for a film to be directed by Narthan, in which the actor will be seen in the role of a Navy officer.

Meanwhile, another rumor has begun from the Tollywood yard. As per the buzz, Boyapati Srinu has made up his mind to say action cut to actor Yash.

Boyapati Sreenu, who has directed movies like 'Bhadra', 'Tulsi', 'Sinha', 'Legend', 'Sarainodu', 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' is currently directing 'Akhanda' for

Nandamuri Balakrishna. It is being said that Boyapati Srinu could join hands with Allu Arjun or Suriya after the film 'Akhanda'.

Boyapati Srinu is already said to have prepared an out and out mass subject to elevate Yash image. It remains to be seen if Yash and Boyapati Srinu will team up for an action project.