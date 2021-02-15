Box Office: Vaishnav Tej's Uppena Joins 50 Crore Club in 3 Days

Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty starrer Uppena released in theatres on 12th February, 2021. The movie is getting a good response from all the quarters. Buchi Babu Sana is the director of the film. According to the box office reports, Vaishnav Tej's Uppena has joined joined 50 Crore Club in just 3 Days

The movie has got an incredible records in the weekend itself. Very soon, the film is going to create an all time record for a February release and all time 2nd record for a romantic movie after Fidaa in Tollywood history.

Uppena is a romantic drama written and directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana. The movie was bankrolled by Sukumar in collaboration with Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, under their respective banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers. The story of the movie is about Aasi (Tej), a fisherman who falls in love with Bebamma (Krithi Shetty). Her father Raayanam (Vijay Sethupathi) is a rich zamindar and how he protects his father from Aasi is the rest of the story.