Box Office: Seetimaarr First Day Areawise Collections

Actor Gopichand and Goregous beauty Tamannaah Bhatia are basking in the success of their latest release 'Seetimaarr' which hit theatres on Vinayaka Chavithi.

And fans of the two actors would be thrilled to know that the film is doing exceptionally well at the box office. The film has earned rave reviews from critics and the public alike. The film has opened to a thunderous response and the film's collections will leave you all stunned. Take a look at Seetimaarr First Day Box Office collections area-wise

Seetimaarr 1st Day Total Collections

Nizam: 91L

Ceeded: 55L

UA: 30L

East: 27L(6L hires)

West: 16L

Guntur: 41L(11L hires)

Krishna: 19L

Nellore: 19L(5L hires)

Total AP TG: 2.98CR(4.75cr~ Gross)(22L hires)

Trade analysts say that this is tremendous openings, considering the present situation. The makers of the movie have made the right decision of releasing the film in theatres. Seetimaarr was 101 percent meant for theatrical release. The film is all about a Kabaddi coach played by Gopichand, wanting to save a school in his village. How he goes about to his school back in shape by fetching funds forms the crux of the story. The movie showcases the importance of sports and also sends out a message to the audience that sports and education should complement each other.

Seetimaarr is directed by Sampath Nandi and produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Bhumika Chawla, Digangana Suryavanshi, Posani Krishna Murali, Rao Ramesh, Rahman, Bollywood actor Tarun Arora and others are seen in prominent roles.